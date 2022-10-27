Rishi Sunak Brings Back Ban on Fracking on First Day as UK PM

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, 26 October restored the moratorium on fracking, overturning Liz Truss' decision to rescind the ban last month.

Fracking refers to the contentious practice of extracting gas and oil by drilling shale rock.

Sunak indicated that he was committed to his position, which was underlined in the conservative party's manifesto in 2019. "I have already said I stand by the manifesto on that," he stated, when Green MP Caroline Lucas asked him a question pertaining to the matter, reported BBC.