COP15 Biodiversity Conference: Everything You Need to Know

What is COP15? It is a UN Biodiversity Conference that will bring together 196 countries that ratified the UN Convention on Biological Diversity which was originally signed in 1996.

What is the goal? The goal of this conference is to create a framework to aid countries in environmental conservation and the protection of biodiversity.

The post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) will address the loss of biodiversity and actions that need to be taken to reverse this problem.

Who is hosting? The conference will be hosted by China, despite the fact that the location of the summit is Canada. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in China, the UN decided to relocate the venue for the Summit.