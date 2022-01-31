Coffee May Become More Scarce & Expensive Thanks to Climate Change: New Research

In contrast, there has been less work on the tropical ecosystems that constitute about 40 percent of global land area where more than 3 billion people make their living, with as many as 1 billion more people expected to do so by the 2050s.

The tropics also sustain vast reservoirs of biodiversity, as well as areas to grow many important crops that provide income and food for their huge human populations. The new research confirms and significantly extends findings from the relatively small number of existing studies on coffee, cashew, and avocado crops.

An important innovation in the study is to examine land and soil parameters in addition to purely climatic factors such as temperature and rainfall patterns. This enables them to provide a more nuanced view of future impacts that might significantly change the suitability of some tropical regions for growing certain crops due to changes in factors such as soil pH or texture.