Trump's UNFCCC Exit: US Has Scored a 'Colossal Own Goal', Says UN Climate Chief

The UN climate chief led a chorus of criticism on Thursday, 8 January over President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US from a bedrock climate treaty, calling it a "colossal own goal" that will only harm his country.

Trump released a presidential memorandum on Wednesday ordering the withdrawal from 66 global organisations and treaties—roughly half affiliated with the United Nations—for being "contrary to the interests of the United States."

Most notable among them is the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which underpins all major international climate agreements.