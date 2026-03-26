India’s New Climate Goals: Experts Decode 47% Emissions Intensity Cut by 2035

In a statement, the government said both these pledges were met 11 years and nine years ahead of the committed timelines, respectively.

The revised climate goal for 2035 is a reduction in emissions intensity of the GDP by almost half from 2005 levels.

The new NDC framework sets out a roadmap for 2031-2035 guided by the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, and the goal of achieving net-zero by 2070, the statement said.

What are NDCs—and how do experts view India's new climate goals? The Quint explains.