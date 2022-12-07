ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: The Critically Endangered Great Indian Bustard
The Great Indian Bustards are often considered as indicators of the health of grasslands. Catch their glimpses here.
Last month, the Supreme Court floated the idea of ‘Project Great Indian Bustard’ – akin to 'Project Tiger' – a strategy that focusses on conservation of the critically endangered species.
ADVERTISEMENT
(Our on-ground climate journalism needs your insights, ideas, and financial support - as we cover the biggest crisis of our times. Become a Q-Insider so we can bring more such stories to light.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from climate-change
Topics: Wildlife Environment Great Indian Bustard
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×