The Solar Solution: How Solar Energy Resolved a Remote Village's Water Woes

About 140 km from Mumbai, people in Botoshi — a small, quaint hamlet in the Palghar district — were introduced to clean drinking drinking water only in the year 2016.

This came after the collective efforts of a not-for-profit in Palghar called Aroehan, which established solar energy-based filtration and pumping units in the village with the help of students from IIT-Bombay and an energy distribution firm, Siemens India.

To mark the National Renewable Energy Day, The Quint visited Botoshi to understand the impact of the initiative on their lives and the way ahead for them as they continue to face several other challenges.