Grazing May Be the Key to Climate Mitigation, Says 16-Year-Long Study

The study was initially about the impact of grazing animals on the Himalayan ecosystem.

Soil cover is an integral factor required to maintain the life of hills. However, grazing animals are also crucial for stabilising the level of soil carbon in the ecosystem.

When the study began, Bagchi and his team created fenced plots for animals like the yak and ibex to graze in. They proceeded to collect soil samples from each plot to analyse the chemical composition for approximately a decade.