'Will Inspire Us to Do More Daily': PM Modi Launches Mission LiFE Ahead of COP27
The launch comes ahead of COP27 - the UN climate meet in Egypt.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and launched Mission Lifestyle for Environment, 'LiFE', in Gujarat's Kevadia on Thursday, 20 October.
"Mission LiFE inspires us to do all that can be done in our everyday life to protect the environment. Mission LiFE believes that the environment can be protected by making changes in our lifestyle," PM Modi announced, standing before the Statue of Unity.
Talking about upcoming summit, Guterres added on Thursday, “with its vulnerability to climate impacts and its massive economy, India can play a critical bridging role."
What Is Mission LiFE?
Mission LiFE aims at strengthening the concept of a pro-people planet, explained PM Modi.
He added that it aims at adopting a three-pronged strategy for changing people’s collective approach towards sustainability.
This approach includes pushing individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand).
It will also enable industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply). Along with that, this will help in influencing government and industrial policy to support both, sustainable consumption, and production (policy).
What Is COP27?
'Conference of the Parties,' or COP27, is a gathering where 200 countries will come together resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh at the start of November this year to focus on how to tackle climate change issues.
On every climate front, the only solution is decisive action in solidarity. COP27 is the place for all countries […] to show they are in this fight and in it together.António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General
COP27 is held under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and this year marks its 30th anniversary since it was established at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit.
