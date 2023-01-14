Joshimath Residents Struggle as Homes Uprooted, Lives Torn Apart

The city of Joshimath in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is sinking. The homes of the residents, along with their lives, are being uprooted.

The district administration has ordered the demolitions of buildings deemed 'unsafe.' Two hotels-- Malari Inn and Mount View, are the first buildings in the city to meet such a fate.

The citizens have been protesting on the streets of Dehradun, the capital of the state, and their own city, demanding adequate compensation and rehabilitation.