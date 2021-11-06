Dubbing It a 'Failure,' Thunberg Calls COP26 'A Global Greenwashing Festival'

Delegates from nearly 200 countries are in Glasgow to chart out a plan to meet the Paris Agreement goals of limiting temperature rises to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. Several countries had proposed ideas to eliminate the use of coal and to end foreign fossil fuel funding.

People lined the streets in protest, as children held hand-drawn signs reading, “Stop deforestation”, “Save the planet!” and “Act now”.

It was the largest protest to take place in Glasgow since the climate talks, known as COP26, began nearly a week ago.