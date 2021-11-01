'Climate Change is Ravaging the World': US President Biden in Speech at COP26

“Climate change is already ravaging the world,” US President Joe Biden said on Monday, 1 November, as he addressed the COP26 World Leaders' Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, where leaders have gathered to discuss goals related to mitigating climate change.

The president opened his remarks by saying, "To state the obvious, we meet with the eyes of history upon us and a profound question before us. It’s simple: Will we act? Will we do what is necessary? Will we seize the enormous opportunity before us? Or will we condemn future generations to suffer."

President Biden continued: “This is the decade that will determine the answer. This decade.”