Decentralised Renewable Energy Set to See Increased Jobs in Rural India

Jobs in renewable energy, especially in the decentralised renewable energy sector, usually located in rural parts of India, are on a promising path and opportunities are expected to increase with anticipated increased demand, note recent studies by international renewable energy think-tanks.

In the last few years, there have been success stories from different parts of India where decentralised renewable energy (DRE), especially in rural India, has facilitated the growth of livelihood opportunities such as an increase of women-led enterprises in tribal areas of Jharkhand or allowed farmers to switch from polluting sources of fuel to cleaner energy solutions to irrigate their land and more.