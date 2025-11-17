At the Halfway Stage, COP30 Faces Crucial Decisions

“Ministers are already starting to arrive,” remarked UN climate chief Simon Stiell as COP30 reached its halfway point, voicing concern over whether enough groundwork had been laid for a smoother second week.

"It's important to make their job as clear as possible, by continuing crucial technical work and making progress in every session," Stiell observed on Saturday, 16 November.

Essentially, if the first week at the climate talks is about settling on which issues make it onto the agenda, the second week is about political negotiations and consensus-building at the level of government ministers and heads of state.

"The technical talks stalled because the most critical issues were intentionally 'parked' in informal consultations to avoid real negotiation," Harjeet Singh, co-founder of Satat Sampada Climate Foundation, tells The Quint.