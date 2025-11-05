The World is Set to Blow Past 1.5°C in a Matter of Years, Warns UN

The latest assessment projects that the world's collective commitments to tackle climate change, if enacted in full, would result in 2.3°C to 2.5°C of warming by 2100.

That poses an unacceptable threat to the survival of nations most at risk by rising seas and extreme weather, and the global failure to rise to this challenge will loom over COP30.

Scientists have strong evidence that warming above 1.5°C—let alone a degree or more—increases not only the intensity of hurricanes, floods, and other disasters, but the likelihood of catastrophic climate tipping points.

At 1.4°C above pre-industrial times, the Earth is already too warm for most tropical coral reefs to survive, while ice sheets and the Amazon rainforest could suffer severe and lasting changes below 2°C, with consequences for the entire planet.

Under the Paris Agreement, each round of climate pledges is supposed to be more ambitious than the last to keep long-term warming "well below" 2°C and as close as possible to 1.5°C.