COP30: With Only 64 Updated Pledges, Global Climate Unity Faces a Test

This is part of The Quint's COP30 coverage to help make sense of the crucial climate talks.

The 2015 Paris Agreement sped up climate action simply by letting go. Instead of prescribing targets for only the developed countries, it urged all countries to define their own nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

This laissez-faire approach, as compared to the top-down Kyoto Protocol model of 1997, cleverly democratised both effort and responsibilities. The French have long mastered the art of moulding public opinion by influence and sangfroid rather than coercion. That was witnessed at the Glasgow COP26, too, which proselytised “the end of coal”.