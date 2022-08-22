India To Build Its Own Carbon Credit Market, Alter Bylaws For Energy Efficiency

India which is still a net importer of oil, natural gas and fuels to meet its energy demands, through this bill also has been planning to produce and use green hydrogen and green ammonia in the country itself to reduce import dependency for fuels.

While the bill itself does not specify green hydrogen and green ammonia, the amended bill proposed changes to the definition of word ‘energy’ which would now mean any form of energy derived from fossil fuel, non-fossil fuel and renewable energy. Even during the introduction of the bill, the government announced that the bill would pave the way for the boosting of production and usage of green hydrogen and green ammonia in the country.

Shantanu Srivastava, Energy Finance Expert at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) said that the provision to use green hydrogen is futuristic as the fuel is an essential part of the mix to decarbonize the economy and for India to achieve its 2070 net zero target.