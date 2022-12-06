Rising Heat Due to Climate Change Plays Foul at Fifa World Cup in Doha

Temperatures in Doha at the moment are more than 3°C hotter across the day than normal for the time of year, according to real-time analysis by climate scientists at US research group Climate Central. This increase has been made at least twice as likely because of climate change, said the analysis.

FIFA World Cup football fans have been dealing with high temperatures, reaching the early 30 degrees, even after the tournament was shifted to the winter months and outdoor air conditioning has been widely used to combat the heat.