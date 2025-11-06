'Our PhD Research Can Help Farmers, But Maharashtra Govt Halted Our Fellowship'

For the past two years, the Maharashtra government hasn't disbursed fellowship funds to PhD scholars in agriculture across the state.

As a research student at the Department of Agronomy at Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth Rahuri, a state agricultural university in Maharashtra, I'm one among over 200 PhD scholars in Agriculture — part of more than 2,000 research students across the state affected by the delay in fellowships.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government used to provide fellowships under various schemes for scholars like us to pursue our research. For the last two years, we the students haven't received any funds under these schemes.

I come from an agricultural background. To continue my PhD research without a fellowship is not something I can manage.