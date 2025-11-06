'Our PhD Research Can Help Farmers, But Maharashtra Govt Halted Our Fellowship'

For the past two years, the Maharashtra government hasn't disbursed fellowship funds to PhD scholars in agriculture across the state.
As a research student at the Department of Agronomy at Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth Rahuri, a state agricultural university in Maharashtra, I'm one among over 200 PhD scholars in Agriculture — part of more than 2,000 research students across the state affected by the delay in fellowships.
Earlier, the Maharashtra government used to provide fellowships under various schemes for scholars like us to pursue our research. For the last two years, we the students haven't received any funds under these schemes.
I come from an agricultural background. To continue my PhD research without a fellowship is not something I can manage.
'Cost Of Research Is Unbearable'
Research is not a matter of a few thousand rupees; the costs can go up to Rs 20 lakh. If I were to break down the costs for chemical analysis, say, I were to break down, say, the costs for chemical analysis, each test to examine nanotechnology-based materials under a microscope costs between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000.
When we take these samples for field trials, soil and plant testing for each of them costs between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000—and the number of samples can be large, sometimes up to 200, for proper analysis.
Apart from that, the fees of state agricultural universities can be up to Rs 1 lakh per year.
Tejaswini Bhadre, a PhD scholar of Agricultural Economics, echoed my sentiment when she said:
"In Maharashtra, most of the students pursuing PhDs in agriculture come from families of farmers. We have seen our parents cry when they don’t get the right price for their crops, when their fields get destroyed in floods, or when a farmer in our village dies by suicide. We decided to build our careers in agriculture to improve the situation of farmers. But look at our situation today... we are unable to carry out our research properly because of lack of funds."
'For Women Scholars, The Climb Is Steeper'
The challenge becomes even more steep for women scholars, who have fought social pressures and prejudices to reach the level of a PhD, only to be held back now because of lack of funds.
For Utkarsha Dhemre, a fellow scholar from Naigaon village in Amravati district, her research, which can help improve the overall health of soil through organic fertilisers, has become a burden for her family.
"Despite our humble backgrounds and societal pressure, several women students like me are studying in the field of agriculture. This isn't easy, but we still do it because we want to take our agrarian country forward. But can we really expect our families to support us financially?"Utkarsha Dhemre, PhD Scholar, Department of Soil Science
The government needs to understand that the research we are conducting—in innovation, sustainability, and soil health—can directly help reduce the crisis faced by farmers across Maharashtra.
It’s no secret how rampant farmer suicides are in the state. Data from the Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation department shows that 767 farmers died by suicide in the first quarter of 2025, and 2,635 cases were recorded in 2024.
There are clear indications that agriculture needs urgent help, that farmers’ issues need to be addressed. We, as researchers, are working for that same goal. But without government support, how are we supposed to continue?
"Some of us topped the PhD entrance exam, and despite that, because of the lack of fellowship, we are unable to properly carry out our research. We can’t attend national or international conferences, gain new knowledge, or publish our work. What’s the use of working so hard for all these years? Farmers wouldn’t be dying by suicide if they had better days."Tejaswini Bhadre, PhD Scholar, Agricultural Economics
Despite repeated requests, the government has not responded to our appeals. We have written over 100 applications to the Maharashtra government, but our demand still hasn’t been fulfilled.
Students are not asking for money for their homes—they are asking for funds for their research. We request the Prime Minister to speak to our Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and tell him that students urgently need fellowships.
If we truly want to take this country forward with campaigns like Make in India, and dream of becoming a 'Vishwaguru', then our agricultural research must be strong. We have to stop farmer suicides and ensure food security for all.
I humbly request the government to disburse the fellowships at the earliest, so that our research, and the dreams of countless farmers we represent, do not die midway.
(The Quint has reached out to the Higher and Technical Education Department, Government of Maharashtra about the delay in disbursing the funds. Their response is awaited. The story would be updated as and when they respond.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)