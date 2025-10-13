COP30 Countdown: Can the Amazon Shine Despite Belém’s Logistics Woes?

This is part of The Quint’s COP30 coverage to help make sense of the crucial climate talks. Become a member to support us.

“In Portuguese, there’s a word for it—obrigado. It means more than a thank you. That’s how I feel for Amazonia. After all these years, I’ve a deep connection with the region,” says Daniel Nardin, a resident of Belém, the capital of Brazil’s Pará state.

Now 40, Nardin moved to Pará—one of the nine states covering the length and breadth of the Amazon rainforest within Brazil—as a nine-year-old in 1994. He never left.