CO2 Released by Deforestation Is Equal to Overall Fossil Fuel Emissions in India

"Deforestation is responsible for nearly 15 per cent of global CO2 emissions. Every year, 10 million hectares of tropical forest are lost and if we do not halt this by 2030, it will be impossible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees celcius," the World Economic Forum (WEF) report said.

It also said the private sector has a key role to play in preserving the world's forests while ridding their own supply chains of deforestation.