Global Climate Funding Bill Explained: Should Talk Trillions Now, Say Experts

In the run up to COP29 at Azerbaijan in November this year, there’s one decision that countries are struggling to reach consensus about – the global funding bill.

Close to 200 countries have so far been unable to decide on the size of the annual financing target towards the developing countries that’ll help them fight the increasingly visible effects of climate change.

Talks held in Germany’s Bonn last week did not see any “major breakthroughs,” the media had reported.