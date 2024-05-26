Climate Equity: Prioritising Vulnerable Regions for Resilience and Adaptation

The global north might be responsible for most excess global carbon emissions. However, there is no point in fixating on that fact and expecting them to singlehandedly curb emissions. Climate change is ultimately a collective issue. This means that those polluting aren’t necessarily going to feel the brunt of their cumulative emissions; the effects are spreading and affecting everyone across the globe. Climate change isn’t equitable and won’t impact all regions equally. As of 2019, India ranks as the seventh-most vulnerable country regarding climate extremes .

This high level of vulnerability necessitates urgent and comprehensive measures to mitigate climate change's impacts and enhance resilience across India's diverse regions. The effects of climate change will not be felt equally; certain states and regions will naturally be more vulnerable than others. Prioritising and adopting resilience strategies in these more vulnerable areas is crucial. This is especially important in regions where poverty affects the ability to adapt to climate changes; such regions need careful attention and protection.