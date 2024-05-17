Marine Heat Waves in Oceans Are Increasing: It Matters More Than You Think

It also mentioned that “the rapid warming in the Indian Ocean is not limited to the surface.”

What does all this mean? Can warmer air in the oceans affect our lives in any way? Is this something policymakers need to pay heed to?

The Quint spoke to experts – Abinash Mohanty, Sector Head, Climate Change & Sustainability at IPE Global, and Expert Reviewer of IPCC- AR(6), and Kavin Kumar Kandasamy, CEO, ProClime – to understand how marine heat waves can impact us.