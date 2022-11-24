COP 27: With Little Progress on 1.5C Goal, What is the Way Ahead for India?

First, it needs to integrate its food systems into the climate adaptation actions. Globally, as the Global Alliance for the Future of Food estimates, only three percent of public climate finance is targeted toward food systems-- roughly a quarter of the financing that goes towards mitigation activities. The trends are the same for India.

Essentially, climate-proofing food systems can ensure jobs, growth, and prosperity for marginalized communities. Moreover, integrating food systems into climate adaptation actions will promote the diversification of diets and supply chains that can withstand the perils of climate extremes. Overall, the integration will address the intrinsic issues of food insecurity, nutrition, and well-being.

Second, with COP 27’s lukewarm optimism results, India must correctly set the domestic policy fora. The pace of climate change is humongous, and the window of response is widening.

In this context, resilience is a core function of re-insuring climate-proofed plans, policies, and investments that can save lives, livelihoods, and infrastructures.