EU Proposal to Create Loss and Damage Fund Turns Heat on Developing Countries

For the second year, starting from COP28, the focus would be on what to make of the information gathered over the first year—how exactly to address the gaps that have been identified. What kind of mechanisms and arrangements would be needed would be subject to decisions made through consultations between parties.

In terms of finance, however, the EU proposal is clear that responsibility would not only lie with developed countries. Money for the fund would have to come through an “expanded donor base” and a “mosaic of innovative financing solutions” that includes mechanisms outside the ambit of the UNFCCC and tools such as debt relief, debt swaps and reforms to multilateral development banks such as the IMF and the World Bank, which make it easier for vulnerable countries to access funds quickly.

The condition on expanding the donor base immediately raised red flags among developing countries, several of which claimed that the clause is an attempt to renegotiate the principles of equity and CBDR enshrined in the UNFCCC framework as well as any agreements that have been reached under it, including the Paris Agreement.