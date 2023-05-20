Yeh Jo India Hai Na, It Weaponises Popular Culture To Spread Hate and Bigotry

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… yahan ab no danga, all is changa… Why? Because now movies, cricket, food, clothes, even romance, and religious processions are being well used to spread hate and divide us. Why hire professional goons, peshewar dangaiyon ki ab kya zaroorat? Why push your local corporator or MLA into provoking or leading a mob when you can pack the same hate into a film, and then sit back as the damage is done?

Here are the latest examples — At the Government Medical College, Jammu — an argument on WhatsApp over 'The Kerala Story’s’ disturbing Islamophobia, led to a clash injuring five students, both Muslim and Hindu. One student, Haseeb, suffered a serious head injury. In Akola, Maharashtra, a social media hate-filled chat about 'The Kerala Story’, went viral, leading to violence in which one person was killed. In March 2022 too, when ‘The Kashmir Files’ was released, viral videos from cinema halls in India showed audience members calling for violence against Muslims.

While some BJP-ruled states have declared 'The Kerala Story’ tax-free, some non-BJP states have ensured that the film is not screened, both sides politicising the issue. 'The Kashmir Files’ too saw several BJP-ruled states declaring the film tax-free. 'The Kerala Story’ talks about three women lured to join the ISIS, and ‘The Kashmir Files’ is about the violence against Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s— both valid subjects, but both films are also full of blatant Islamophobia. And, both films had top BJP leaders— the PM, central ministers, chief ministers—fully approving them, calling for all Indians to watch them, with not a word about their divisive nature.