India's IT Ministry To Send Notice to WhatsApp Over Spam Calls, Messages

Acknowledging the privacy concerns of several people in India, WhatsApp said in an official statement that it was aware of the fraudulent communications that people were receiving, and would strengthen their Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems to combat it.

"We have ramped up our AI & ML systems... Our new enforcement will reduce the current calling rate by at least 50 per cent and we expect to be able to control the current incidence effectively. We will continue to work relentlessly towards ensuring a safe experience for our users," the Meta-owned company said in a statement, according to India Today.

The scam came to light after a large number of people took to social media platforms to share their experiences. As more and more people across the country did so, the widespread nature of the scam became evident.

Meanwhile, experts have suggested ways to remain safe on the platform.