'Tipu Sultan Wasn't Killed by Uri and Nanje Gowda': Historians Slam BJP's Claims

It’s not new for politicians to evoke historical figures to ride on their legacy today. However, what’s not so common is the creation of fictional characters to gain political mileage.

In Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been using Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of the erstwhile Mysuru Kingdom, to pit him against Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji and even Hindu Gods – Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.

And if that was not enough, two new characters – Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda – have been introduced into the poll campaign as Vokkaliga chieftains, who apparently killed the 18th-century-ruler, instead of the well-documented fact of Tipu Sultan being killed by the British in the fourth Anglo-Mysore war in 1799.

So, who are Uri and Nanje Gowda? Did they exist? Why is the BJP using them now? What do historians have to say? We answer.