Yeh Jo India Hai Na, It Has Forgotten Manipur – One of Its 7 Daughters

The numbers also reveal another part of Manipur’s problem. Lack of development.. which means that the size of the pie.. the pie of opportunities, of business, industry, farming, jobs… the size of that pie has not grown.. even as aspirations and expectations have grown among all Manipuri communities. And when those aspirations can’t be met - the netas, the community leaders, militant groups – they rake up old grudges, exploit divisive issues, allowing friction and violence to take over. And the real roots of the problem… are forgotten.

In Manipur too, issues are being ‘dressed up’ as the ‘reasons’ for the violence. For instance the debate over the Meitei demand for ST or Scheduled Tribe status.

The debate on whether ‘primitiveness’ or the ‘indigenous nature’ of a people determines ST status is one that can almost never be resolved. And as per Sanjib Baruah writing for The Indian Express, there are at least a 1000 communities across India wanting ST status.