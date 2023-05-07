With Arbitrary Numbers and Islamophobia, The Kerala Story Is Not a True One!

Meanwhile at a screening the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the film’s director said, "Do you think the number matters? The 32,000 number is an arbitrary number…” Except, it is not arbitrary, and it does matter. 32,000 tells a lay person that something terrible is happening in Kerala on a vast scale.

A lay person exposed to the teaser, unaware of the facts, imagines thousands and thousands of young women being brainwashed, converted and lured to ISIS. Except, it is not true. It never happened. Even within the film, it is repeated that this has happened to thousands of Indian girls.