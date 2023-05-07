With Arbitrary Numbers and Islamophobia, The Kerala Story Is Not a True One!

Unfortunately, beyond the story of being lured towards ISIS, ‘The Kerala Story’ also perpetuates much of the other Islamophobia that’s doing the rounds these days, be it in films like ‘The Kashmir Files’ or other fake news that’s shared on WhatsApp and other social media.

If you are a Hindu girl, the film would have you think that your every Muslim female classmate is actually out to convert you and recruit you for a radical organization, that every Muslim youngster you may be friends with, is a sexual predator and a violent budding anti-national, and that every inter-faith relationship is ‘love-jihad’.

It’s besides the point that in UP, a state where the dispensation is most keen to show that ‘love jihad’ is a phenomenon, worthy of an ‘anti’ love-jihad law, not a single case has been proven in 2 years. Quite expectedly. But why would that stop ‘The Kerala Story’ from making yet another attempt at re-creating that bogey?

And in case you are conflicted about whether to watch ‘The Kerala Story’, here’s a quick glance at some takes on the film –

“Distorted” - Rediff.com

“Melodramatic and Manipulative” - Firstpost

“Ghastly” - OTTplay

“Poorly made Rant” – The Indian Express

“Bad Writing, Bad Direction” – India Today

“Steeped in Damned Lies and Comically Exaggerated Propaganda” - The Print

And I’m guessing you have read and seen The Quint’s review as well. If not, click here.