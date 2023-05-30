From India's Daughters to PM Modi: An Appeal For Justice

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

"Is this how you treat country's daughters?", cried Sangeeta Phogat as she, along with other wrestlers, were being dragged on streets by police personnel on 28 May.

The visuals of manhandling of sports-icons by the police went viral and were met with very strong reactions.

Phogat was accompanied by her husband and Tokyo Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia, Rio Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champion wrestler Vinesh Phogat, along with other national wrestlers.

The police acted against these wrestlers as they were starting their protest march from Jantar Mantar to the new Parliament, which was being inaugurated by the Prime Minister.