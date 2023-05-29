Support Wrestlers Because They Are Survivors, Not Because They've Won Medals

Six years ago, in the quiet town of Forbach, tucked away in the north of France near the German border, I had the opportunity to interview the Indian team of wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, who were gearing up for the World Wrestling Championships in Paris.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was the President of the Wrestling Foundation of India (WFI) also at that time. I saw how the Indian team endured an exceptionally gruelling training schedule compared to their European counterparts — a stark indication of toxic work culture rooted in patriarchal authoritarianism.

I vividly recall the discomfort of the women wrestlers when I tried to inquire if they faced any particular challenges.