For Our Wrestlers, Road to the Olympics Wasn’t As Tough as the One to Parliament

They say the walls can hear us. But the cries of our wrestlers continue to go unheard by the walls of our new Parliament, and by those who unveiled it.
(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
They say the walls can hear us. But the cries of our wrestlers continue to go unheard by the walls of our new Parliament, and by those who unveiled it.
A deafening demand for justice, falling on seemingly deaf ears.
(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)