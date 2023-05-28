ADVERTISEMENT

'Rioting, Unlawful Assembly': Delhi Police Files FIR Against Agitating Wrestlers

Chaos unfolded in Delhi when several medal-winning wrestlers were detained by the Delhi Police

(Trigger warning: Description and images of violence.)

The Delhi Police on Sunday, 28 May, filed an FIR against the protesting wrestlers, hours after the protesters were allegedly 'manhandled' and detained by the police. 

The FIR, which has been filed at the Barakhamba Road police station, has charges under the following Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections:

  • 147: Punishment for rioting

  • 149: Every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in the prosecution of common object

  • 186: Obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions

  • 188: Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant

  • 332: Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty

  • 353: Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty

And;

Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act: Mischief causing damage to public property

Earlier in the day, harrowing visuals poured in from the national capital showing large groups of police personnel apparently dragging and detaining some of the Olympic-medal-winning wrestlers.

  The Delhi Police detaining Sakshi Malik.

  While PM Modi inaugurated the 'Temple of Democracy', just kilometers away, India's sporting legends' democratic rights were snatched from them.

  Security personnel detain wrestler Vinesh Phogat during the wrestlers' protest march towards the new Parliament building.

  Security personnel detain wrestler Vinesh Phogat during the wrestlers' protest march towards the new Parliament building.

  The Delhi Police detaining Sakshi malik.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Chaos unfolded in Delhi on Sunday, when several protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, were detained by the Delhi Police after a scuffle broke out between the protesters and the police at Jantar Mantar.

The wrestlers had planned a 'Mahila Mahapanchayat' outside the new Parliament building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi Police also cleared the site where the wrestlers have been protesting for over a month against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"The coronation is over - the 'arrogant king' is now crushing the voice of the public on the streets!" tweeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, later in the day, while sharing a video of protesting wrestlers being manhandled by the Delhi police.

Other opposition leaders, too, reacted to the reports of 'manhandling' and detention of some of these athletes who have won laurels for the country.

BACKGROUND

The wrestlers have been seeking action against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan over allegations of sexual harassment.

The police had appeared reluctant to even file an FIR against Singh until the matter reached the Supreme Court – after which they registered two FIRs.

