What Rahul Gandhi Has To Say About His Childhood, His Beard And Marriage Plans

Speaking about his schooling and childhood, Rahul Gandhi told Kamiya Jani that he and his sister Priyanka Gandhi were pulled out of their boarding school and then home-schooled after his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination due to security reasons.

He further added that while some teachers were nice to him, he had some teachers that were nasty to him, possibly because of the "pro-poor" political position that his family used to take, and he thought his teachers didn’t appreciate that.