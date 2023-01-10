'Rahul Gandhi Is in Your Mind, I've Killed Him,’ Rahul Gandhi Told a Reporter

When a journalist asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi how the Bharat Jodo Yatra changed his image, during a press conference, he replied, “Rahul Gandhi is in your mind. I’ve killed him. He’s gone.”

Responding to the reporter’s question, he said, “The person you are looking at is not Rahul Gandhi. You can see him. You don’t understand it… Read Hindu scriptures. Read about Lord Shiva, you will understand. Don’t be surprised. Rahul Gandhi is in your head, not mine. He is in the BJP’s head, not mine.”