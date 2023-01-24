Why Rahul Gandhi Asked J&K Lt Guv to Apologise To Kashmiri Pandits

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during his flagship Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu, slammed the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Singh, for allegedly asking Kashmiri Pandits to not 'beg'.

"The Lt Governor told a Kashmiri Pandit delegation to not beg. Mr Lt Governor, they are not begging. They are demanding their basic rights," Gandhi said on 23 January 2023.