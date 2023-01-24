Why Rahul Gandhi Asked J&K Lt Guv to Apologise To Kashmiri Pandits
Gandhi also listed a three-pronged crisis the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are facing.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during his flagship Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu, slammed the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Singh, for allegedly asking Kashmiri Pandits to not 'beg'.
"The Lt Governor told a Kashmiri Pandit delegation to not beg. Mr Lt Governor, they are not begging. They are demanding their basic rights," Gandhi said on 23 January 2023.
He also asked Sinha to apologise to Kashmiri Pandits, for the remark.
Gandhi further listed a three-pronged crisis the youth of Jammu are facing.
1. 'Outsiders Managing Businesses in Jammu'
Gandhi said that during the yatra, people of Jammu who walked with him told him they were concerned about outsiders taking over trade and business in Jammu.
Earlier, people of Jammu used to run businesses (in Jammu). People of Jammu and Kashmir used to run Jammu and Kashmir. Today, outsiders are running J&K. Outsiders are doing trade here while the people of Jammu and Kashmir watch.
2. 'Unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir'
He added that the J&K administration does not “listen to the voice of the people”.
He also pointed that Jammu and Kashmir has the highest unemployment in India.
The students of Jammu —they want to become doctors, engineers. Parents invest so much in their children’s education. But after they are done with their studies they realise they can’t be doctors, lawyers, engineers here.
3. Statehood For Jammu and Kashmir
Gandhi further said that another issue, which is the biggest issue for the people of J&K, is the statehood.
“They have snatched away your right. Congress party’s primary agenda will be to reinstate statehood of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
