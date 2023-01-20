Sanjay Raut joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K, Eknath Shinde faction slams move

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday, 20 January joined the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra as it traverses through Jammu and Kashmir. He said that he sees Rahul Gandhi, who is spearheading the campaign as a leader who is “raising his voice.”

“I have come from Shiv Sena’s side. The atmosphere of the country is changing and I see Rahul Gandhi as a leader raising his voice. Crowds are gathering in his support and people are joining,” Raut told news agency ANI.

Raut is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and earlier met with government employees from the Kashmiri Pandit community. The move comes amid protests from the community demanding their relocation to a safe place alleging targeted killing of their colleagues and minorities in Kashmir.