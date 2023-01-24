Why Rahul Gandhi Asked J&K Lt Guv to Apologise To Kashmiri Pandits

Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during his flagship Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu, slammed the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Singh, for allegedly asking Kashmiri Pandits to not 'beg'.
"The Lt Governor told a Kashmiri Pandit delegation to not beg. Mr Lt Governor, they are not begging. They are demanding their basic rights," Gandhi said on 23 January 2023.
He also asked Sinha to apologise to Kashmiri Pandits, for the remark.
Gandhi further listed a three-pronged crisis the youth of Jammu are facing.
Gandhi said that during the yatra, people of Jammu who walked with him told him they were concerned about outsiders taking over trade and business in Jammu.
He added that the J&K administration does not “listen to the voice of the people”.
He also pointed that Jammu and Kashmir has the highest unemployment in India.
Gandhi further said that another issue, which is the biggest issue for the people of J&K, is the statehood.
“They have snatched away your right. Congress party’s primary agenda will be to reinstate statehood of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
