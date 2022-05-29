In Assam Village Where Homes Were Bulldozed, Children Are Real Victims

Children in Assam village where homes of accused were bulldozed, left to fend for themselves
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
An alleged custodial death in a police station in Assam's Nagaon district on 21 May triggered a mob from the deceased's village to set the Batadrava police station on fire and vandalise property. A day later, at least six people were arrested on charges of arson and their homes were demolished by the district authorities as part of an "anti-encroachment drive."
Some of these children are now in childline custody. But others are still at the mercy of their neighbours who have distanced themselves from the accused and their families.
Among those arrested for arson are deceased fish-seller Safikul Islam's minor daughter, wife Rashida Khatun, and brother Rafiqul. Rafiqul's wife is untraceable since the incident. Their children – an 11-year-old son and a6-year-old daughter – have not had one full meal since. They have no choice but to sleep in their demolished house.
When asked if they know where their mother is, the boy said that the police were on the lookout for her, so she left without saying anything to them.
Residents of Salonibari claim that many in the village have refused to help the homeless children for fear of the police who are on the lookout for others accused of arson at the police station. But some have still come forward and offered help in whatever way possible.
The police detained Safikul Islam, a fish-seller and resident of Salonibari village, after he was reportedly found in a drunken state on the road at night. He was brought to the Batadrava police station where police allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 and a duck.
Islam's family claims that he was assaulted in the custody for not being able to pay the bribe. Alleging death in custody, an irate mob from the village attacked and torched the Batadrava police station.
Bulldozers arrived at the village, and residences of at least five families were demolished by the authorities.
Later in the day, at least six people were arrested and charged for arson and vandalism. Three cases – one into Islam's death, one into the fire disaster, and one pertaining to terror links – have been registered ever since the fish trader's demise.
