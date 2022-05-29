In Assam Village Where Homes Were Bulldozed, Children Are Real Victims

"We got to know about the Batadrava incident through news reports. After the incident, the homes of these kids were demolished and their guardians arrested. These kids need support and care. So the Nagaon superintendent of police's (SP) office got in touch with us. We need to provide food and shelter to the kids. So we have taken the children to child welfare commission. We are going to take care of four girls and two boys."

Childline Official