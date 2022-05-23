Assam Cops Arrest Kin of Fish Trader Who Allegedly Died in Custody, UAPA Invoked

Batadrava police station was set on fire following the alleged death of Safiqul Islam in police custody.
(Photo: PTI)
The Assam Police on Sunday, 22 May, arrested the wife and daughter of a fish trader, Safiqul Islam, who had allegedly died in police custody.
Six persons, including Islam’s wife Rashida Khatun, and his daughter, a class 8 student, were arrested for allegedly burning down the Batadraba police station, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley told Scroll.in on Monday.
As per police officials, the accused are being probed for having links to the Ansarullah Bangla Team, a banned Bangaldeshi organisation, the Scroll.in report said.
Three cases – one into Islam's death, one into the fire disaster, and one pertaining to terror links – have been registered ever since the trader's demise.
According to police, Islam, a fish seller from the village of Salonbari, was detained on 20 May, after complaints of him being drunk on the road.
Islam’s wife consequently indicated that Islam was physically assaulted in custody after they failed to pay the amount demanded.
The police, however, claimed that Islam was ill and was taken to the district hospital, where he was declared dead.
The family also said that when they wished to visit Safikul in the police station, they were told that he had been admitted in the hospital. On reaching the hospital, the family learnt of Safikul’s death and that his body had been shifted to the morgue.
Following his contested death, an angry mob from Salonbari torched the police station and indulged in vandalism.
They claimed the 'mob' were living on encroached land, and owned 'forged' documents.
A special investigating team (SIT) led by Nagaon assistant superintendent of police, has reportedly been constituted to probe the arson incident.
Further, Karbi Anglong assistant superintendent of police will undertake a probe into Islam's death.
(With inputs from Scroll.in and The Indian Express.)
