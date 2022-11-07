Episode 2: Living in India's Climate Hotspot - Himachal Pradesh

"During our childhood—I was born in 1953— what we felt and observed was that during December, it had to snow, and the snow would fall no matter what. It had a fixed date, that is, after the 25th of December, snowfall will absolutely happen," explained Shobha's husband.

Now, however, even January goes by and it doesn't snow, and even if it does, it is merely four to six inches.

"And now even the summer heat is excessive. Over here, the temperature never used to rise beyond 30°C. This time, it crossed that mark. It has been very hot. Even the monsoons have become abnormal. Sometimes it rains, sometimes it doesn't," he added.

He joked that doctors may have to modify the well-known proverb, an apple a day keeps the doctor away.

"Not anymore. The apples can't do that anymore," Shobha's husband said with a sad smile.