Coming Soon: Flooded Yet Parched in Chennai

In another 8 years, by 2030, about half of Chennai will not have access to water. At least 60% of the city’s groundwater will be depleted by then

Chennai, India’s sixth-largest city gets an average of about 1,400mm (55 inches) of rainfall a year, yet in 2019 it hit the headlines for being one of the first major cities in the world to run out of water—trucking in 10 million liters a day to hydrate its population. Chennai has been oscillating between a flood and drought-like situation every year. Chennai already sits on a low plain on the southeast coast of India, intersected by three main rivers, all heavily polluted, that drain into the Bay of Bengal.

Climate change is at play every day, but there is a certain political apathy as well as both Dravidian parties in the state have failed to treat this issue with the seriousness that it deserves.