To Sow or Not to Sow: Has Climate Change Made Farming a Death Sentence in India?

Let us take a look at the farmer’s life in 2022.

Rabi crop lost because of one of the worst heatwaves in 122 years during the months of April and May.

Loss of sowing due to drought-like situations in many of the states during July-August.

Just when we though it was over, September brought along surplus monsoons, followed by incessant rains in October that washed away the harvest lying in fields or crops standing tall, ready to be harvested.