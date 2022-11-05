Episode 1: Is Himachal Heading Towards an Impending Climate Disaster?

A mere one-degree rise in temperature is posing unseen challenges for the farmers of Himachal Pradesh.

As we traveled across the state to eat some local food and immerse ourselves in its culture, we stumbled upon the story of how the biggest crisis of our times is affecting those who live at the very heart of it — climate change and its impact on the farmers who depend on it.

But the story doesn't end here, because if rising temperatures are impacting apple orchards, the apple that you eat is under threat too.

We trace the journey of the apple you buy from your supermarkets to the orchards of Himachal Pradesh where it is grown. We spoke to the farmers who grown them to understand the changing nature of climate, that is, hailstorms, rain, and snow among others, and what it means for them and their crops.