The Climate Change Dictionary: What Is Carbon Net-Zero?

Developed Vs Developing Countries

When the United States and the United Kingdom and a whole bevvy of first world countries were polluting, they did it with zero checks and balances and handed over an already severely polluted up environment to younger Nations like India.

These countries are now peddling a narrative that seems to put the entire onus of meeting the global climate targets on emerging countries, failing which they are being made to look like the real villains of Climate change.

Along with this, the developed world has often made promises saying they will contribute to the funds needed to achieve net-zero targets. But these promises have always been far and few in between.



Billions of dollars from these “promised funds” are long overdue. And are failing to inspire much confidence among developing countries.

Also, the cost of abating carbon will not be the same for all countries, higher emitters like the US or UK might spend much less because of more efficient economies than countries with fewer emissions.

The expectation of all countries to achieve net-zero around the same time, irrespective of when did they started polluting is unfair, say experts. Taxing those who started late like India, and still leaving historical emitters like the US with a few more decades to pollute, even now.

So India or other developing nations are not the villains making net-zero an unattainable goal for the world, but we are also taking a little extra time to join the global action around net-zero.