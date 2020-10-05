DMK Leader Kanimozhi, Others Detained During Hathras Protest in TN

DMK MP Kanimozhi was on Monday, 5 October, detained by police in Chennai after leading a protest against the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in UP's Hathras in September.

"They aren't allowing us reach the Raj Bhavan. We are doing a democratic protest in a peaceful way and we have been blocked by police like how Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped by UP police,” Kanimozhi told reporters on Monday. “We don't have trust in the CBI investigation in the Hathras case. As president MK Stalin said, we need a court monitored investigation in this,” she added. Kanimozhi along with some others were detained after trying to march to Raj Bhavan, the Tamil Nadu Governor's official residence.

The protest was scheduled to begin at 5 pm on Monday and was to be led by Kanimozhi who leads the party's women's wing, PTI reported. DMK members had announced their intention to march up to the Tamil Nadu Governor's residence demanding accountability from the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday. On Sunday, Kanimozhi had condemned the Hathras incident saying, “UP government is trying to hide what happened there. The funeral by police and attack on journalists is strongly condemnable. Moreover, the political leaders who are going there are also being attacked.”