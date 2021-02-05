Quint Impact: TN Cricket Team’s Cobbler Baskaran Gets a New Smile

A smile is the only crooked thing that can fix any situation. And Chennai’s Baskaran, recently got his smile fixed.



Baskaran sits on the pavement outside MA Chidambaram stadium, popularly called Chepauk stadium, a landmark in Chennai and a favourite adda for every cricket fan. With a broken-toothed smile, he would welcome you to his humble shop spread on a mat. He is the official cobbler of the Indian cricket team in Chennai.

On 19 March 2020, The Quint published an article on how the cobbler is struggling to make ends meet. We received a number of messages of support and offering financial aid. Among these was a call from Dr Jim Samson who promised to give him a new smile.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the visits to the dentist, but today, Bhaskaran has new teeth.